FG set to plant 2m jumbo cashew trees in North-West – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday said the Federal Government was set to plant 2 million jumbo cashew seedlings in five North-Western States.

He disclosed this during a condolence visit on the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera in his palace at Argungu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima was in Kebbi to condole the deceased’s immediate family, Emir, Kebbi Government and the entire people of the state over the demise of a prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Giro-Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the benefitting states included; Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Kaduna.

The vice president said he had already raised 2 million jumbo cashew seedlings in Borno, adding, “we shall start moving them to Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and other North-Western States.”

Shettima described Kebbi as a rich state with deep loamy soil conducive for cultivating variety of crops, noting that the people had no reason to be poor.

“Let me assure you that 1,000 houses will be constructed across the five states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna from the N50 billion North-West Infrastructure Development Fund.

“Very soon work will commence, work will either kick-start from Sokoto or Kebbi, depending on who among the governors provide land first but I intended to start from the Seat of the Caliphate,” he said.

The vice president said Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno had promised to lend two “Dandoreach” drilling equipment which had the capacity to drill borehole up to 2000 meters, adding, “we now need only to buy other working tools to commence work.”

He added that Zulum had also plegded to provide five Centre P-board Irrigation equipment.

Shettima said they had already discussed with the Kebbi Governor about $163 million loan from African Development Bank for the cultivation of wheat, assuring the loan would be given to any state that distinguish itself in that direction.

“It is not going to be like the Ancho-Borrower’s Scheme, interested states will be given fertilisers, seeds, solar powered water pumps and by Nov. 10, we shall start planting the wheat.

“If Kebbi can provide 10,000 hectres of farmland, we are ready to comence work.

“We have resolved to start with 50,000 hectres in Jigawa because the state has enough farmland to give for the scheme and the state is relatively peaceful.

“The state government will train extension workers who will go round to ensure that our people understand modern farming,.

“This is because Jigawa used to produce six tonnes of rice per hectre unlike other places producing only one tonne per hectre,” he said.

Shettima, therefore, appealed to Kebbi people to support Gov. Nasir Idris and President Bola Tinubu in view of their people-oriented policies and programmes that would change the lives of people for the better.

“APC administration in both states and federal levels have good intention for this country, they have series of plan on how to eradicate poverty amongst our peoplw.

“It can only be achieved with your support, cooperation and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

In his speech, Idris thanked the vice president for the condolence visit, assuring that all the developmental projects he had started across Kebbi were as a result of mentorship from him.

He recalled that N2.8 billion worth of fertilisers were procured and distributed free of charge to farmers, N9 billion was spent for road construction in the state capital.

Similarly, N10 billion was approved for the completion of State Ultra-modern Secretariat to bring all the state civil servants into one place.

Earlier, the Emir of Argungu appreciated Shettima for the visit and described the journey as a religious one, praying that God Almighty would reward him abundantly.

The royal father said what the governor disclosed was not supposed to come from his mouth because they were the direct beneficiaries and living witness who would testify.

He assured that the governor had begun the leadership on a very sound foundation that would take the state to greater heights of development.

The emir listed infrustructure, education, health, empowerment, agriculture and security as some of the major areas of priority of Idris, assuring that all the areas were vividly witnessing transformation. (NAN)

