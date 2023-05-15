FG set to launch National Blockchain Policy

…To inaugurate National Blockchain Implementation and Steering Committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government is set to launch the National Blockchain Policy in order to harness its potential in the country.

A statement made available to newsman on Sunday by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar also disclosed that the National Blockchain Implementation and Steering Committee will also be inaugurated.

Umar noted that as Nigeria moves into a more technology-driven world, Blockchain has emerged as a transformative force that offers unique benefits to various sectors.

According to her, the National Blockchain Policy for Nigeria has identified talent development, innovation, and adoption as the key areas to harness the potential of Blockchain Technology in Nigeria.

She also said the Policy aims to grow domestic talent in Blockchain solutions development, foster innovation, and catalyse the adoption and use of Blockchain Technology.

Umar recalled that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been at the forefront of driving and facilitating the spread and use of blockchain technology, through its various activities including capacity development, and awareness carried out during the Blockchain Day at the Digital Nigeria Day celebration, in October 2022.

She disclosed that the Agency trained over 30,000 young Nigerians in the field of Blockchain for the development of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in the industry, adding that this would equip the Nigerian youths with the ability to utilise Blockchain Technology in developing innovative solutions to “our National challenges”.

“In keeping with this trajectory, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the National Blockchain Policy for Nigeria on 3rd May 2023 to ensure that Nigerian benefits from the potential of Blockchain technology while ensuring responsible use and avoiding its perils.

“The implementation of the National Blockchain Policy for Nigeria is envisioned to provide the following benefits to the Country: Improve Transparency and Accountability in different sectors of the Digital Economy;

“Increase Efficiency in various adoption areas.

“Enhance Security in transactions.

“Increase Financial Inclusion in Nigeria;

“Create significant job opportunities across different sectors of the Digital Economy.

“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is inviting the public to the launch of the National Blockchain Policy and inauguration of the National Blockchain Implementation and Steering Committee scheduled to hold on 16th of May 2023 at 1.30 pm,” Hadiza Umar stated.