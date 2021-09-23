FG set to develop Gurara Dam to world class tourist site – minister

The Federal Government says it is designing a master plan to develop the Gurara Dam in Kaduna State into a world-class tourism site.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu said this on Thursday in Kaduna at the annual Kaduna State Investment Summit 6.0 with the theme, “Towards a Sustainable Knowledge-based Economy”.

Adamu recalled that the Federal Government had successfully completed the constructed 30 megawatts Gurara Hydro power station in 2020.

He said the objective of the private sector driven project was to create a tourism resort of international standard to promote domestic tourism and a huge tourist economy around the area.

He said that the development of Itisi multi–purpose dam project in the state was also on course, adding that engineering design had been concluded.

The minister said that six companies had indicated interest to construct the dam, along with a 40 megawatts hydro power station on built, operate and transfer bases.

“Kaduna state will finance the water supply and irrigation component of the project based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state government.

“The Federal Government also supported the Zaria Water Project with the construction of Galma Dam and currently constructing irrigation infrastructure to boost dry season farming.

“We are currently implementing the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene project to provide 100 per cent access to water supply to rural communities in four local government areas of the state as well as the clean Nigerian campaign.

“We are also awaiting the conclusion of the Mando to Kudenden transmission line as part of Federal Government collaboration with Kaduna State to improve power supply,” he said.

Adamu commended the Kaduna State Government for successfully organising the annual summit, which according to him has added so much value to the state and its people.

Alao speaking, the President of African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Orama commended Kaduna state for the efforts to attract investment to drive growth and development.

“I am encouraged to see Kaduna state working to sustain economic growth by working with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs),” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Umma Aboki, said that the state had attracted 2.6 billion dollars’ worth of investment in the last six years.

Aboki said that the investment summit was being organised to showcase Kaduna state to the world as an investment destination. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...