The Federal government has provided succour for 707 households affected by communal crises in Ondo and Oyo states which led them to relocate to Kwara state for safety and security reasons.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq made the presentation at Ilorin Saturday while sympathizing with the victims.

Farouq stated that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to activate the National Emergency Management Agency humanitarian response mechanism to ensure that the displaced population is provided with basic humanitarian items.

“I am in Kwara State today to convey the sympathy of the Federal Government to the persons affected by the communal crises.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the situation and has directed the Ministry to ensure that the displaced population is provided with basic humanitarian items.

“Based on an assessment carried out by NEMA, I am glad to inform Your Excellency that I have brought relief items approved for the 707 households comprising 4, 242 displaced persons identified to be living in communities across Asa, Irepodun, Kaiama, Moro, Ilorin West and Ilorin East Local Government Areas of this state”.

The relief items are made up of food and non-food items including 707 10kg bags rice , beans, garri, maize, 70 kegs of 20 litres vegetable oil, 35 bags of 20 kg salt, 118 packets of seasoning cubes, 59 cartons of tin tomatoes, 1414 mattresses, 1414 sets of mosquitoes treated nets, 1414 sets of blankets and 1414 nylon mats.

Other items include 500 pieces of wax prints materials, 2242 pieces of plastic buckets, cups, plates and spoons, 100 sets of diapers, 50 cartons of soap, 50 cartons of detergent and 118 sets of tents.

Six local government councils were affected during the crisis while 1543 women were displaced.

In another development, the Minister also flagged off the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women in Kwara state. 2,560 women will benefit from a one-off cash grant of N20,000 each.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security and contribute towards improving their living standard,” Farouq said.

In his address, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq praised the federal government for its foresight in creating a ministry to cater to the needs of the vulnerable.

“This is the only government that has looked into the plight of the poor in this country with a resolve to ameliorate the scourge.

“The Conditional Cash Transfer is a system that works. N20,000 may look small to those living in the urban cities but in Kwara state, a woman used her meagre grant to build a school.

“It is not the amount that matters but the creativity that will go into turning over that amount and this is where I give the thumbs up for women.

“We are grateful for the interventions and the Social investment programmes and we hope that peace is restored as quickly as possible so that those affected can return safely back to their homes”, the Governor stated.

