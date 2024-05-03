FG seeks UNFPA’s help in meeting developmental needs of member states

Federal Government has appealed to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to help in meeting the developmental needs of its member states that are still developing.

Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, the Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), made the appeal at the informal plenary meeting of the General Assembly of the UN to commemorate the 30th anniversary of International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) held in New York.

According to him, Africa, with its large youth population, requires investments in education, vocational training, science and technology, research, innovation, and Information and Communication Technology.

He said “we need to emphasise the crucial role of UNFPA in assisting member states based on their developmental needs.

“Migration is a multidimensional reality with an impact on countries of origin, transit, and destination; in this regard, it is necessary to cooperate internationally to ensure safe and orderly migration, safeguarding human rights of all migrants, regardless of migration status.”

He also said that the gap in inequality within and among nations continued to widen as developing countries continued to face the impact of COVID-19.

This, he said, exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situations occasioned by climate change in spite of contributing the least to it.

Kwarra said there was prevalence of some harmful practices, especially in developing countries such as early child marriage, genital mutilation, prenatal sex selection and female infanticide.

He, therefore, called on UNFPA and other UN organisations to assist countries when they requested help in that regard.

He, however, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to the ICPD’s Programme of Action (PoA) which recognised family as the basic unit of society and thus, entitled to receive comprehensive protection and support.

He said “the 30th anniversary of PoA, therefore, provides a special opportunity to recall the family, being integral to the human flourishing of its members and well-being of society.

“My delegation reiterates its commitment to a more inclusive process to implement the vision articulated in the ICPD PoA and the 2030 Agenda.

“However, it is imperative to alleviate poverty, ensure stronger health systems, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, and promote gender equality, women’s empowerment, and the need for adequate financial resources to achieve sustainable development among other goals.

“Gender equality must be at the core of each Sustainable Development Goal and women and girls must be seen as agents of change.”

Kwarra also said that Nigeria would work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to achieve a sustainable and resilient world where no one is left behind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that PoA, which was adopted by acclamation on Sept. 13, 1994, endorsed a new strategy that emphasised integral linkages between population and development.

It also focused on meeting the needs of individual women and men, rather than on achieving demographic targets. (NAN)

By Folasade Akpan