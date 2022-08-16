FG seeks support for credible census

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Federal Government on Tuesday said that the success of the population and housing census in 2023 was a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), said this when declaring open the retreat on Review of Trial Census for 2023 Population and Housing Census in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mustapha appealed to all tiers of government to support the National Population Commission (NPC), saying “it s imperative for a credible and acceptable census.”

He identified credibility and acceptability as two determinants of a successful census which could only be achieved with the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.

The SGF commended the NPC for its commitment to delivering a credible and accurate census.

According to him, the retreat is a demonstration of the commission’s commitment through self-evaluation and attendant preparedness for a credible and acceptable census.

Earlier, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, the Executive Chairman of NPC, described the SGF’s presence as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s confidence in the capacity of the Commission to deliver a credible census.

Kwarra expressed the determination of the commission to continue to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a credible census.

The chairman, who described the trial census as a rehearsal to fine-tune the strategy and methodology for 2023 census, assured the public of the readiness of the commission for the census.

He, however, implored the participants to show total commitment to the retreat, adding that it was aimed at self-assessment and providing the essential tools required for credible census.

In his remarks, Mr Aliyu Aziz, Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said that Nigeria was at crossroads where scientific data was required for strategic planning.

Aziz said that only a reliable census with full and accurate data would enhance economic development.

“The task ahead is huge and all hands must be on the deck to achieve a successful census,” Aziz said.

Also, Ms Ulla Mueller, Country Representative, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), commended the NPC for its commitment to achieving a credible census.

Mueller, represented by Dr Dashe Dasogot, expressed optimism that the census would be transparent and accurate to strengthen the confidence level of the people.

She also reiterated the commitment of UNFPA to providing Nigeria with support required to make the census successful. (NAN)

