FG seeks stakeholders support for mine action victims

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Federal Government has sought the support of relevant stakeholders for victims of explosions and violent attacks across the country.

Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), said this in a statement by Mbanefor Michaels, his spokesman, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lalu was speaking when he received a delegation from the Humanitarian Mine Action Committee (HMAC) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD).

He said that the 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) provided a framework for the implementation of Victims’ Assistance in regards to survivors.

According to him, Article 11 and 12 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities captured the Rights of Persons with Disabilities resulting from Mines and explosive.

He urged the HMAC and GICHD to generate accurate and comprehensive data of victims of mine action with a view to addressing their plights.

“Medical care, rehabilitations, psycho-social and economic support is needed to support these victims.

“I therefore, urge the Mine Action Committee to engage in data collection of victims across board in order to ascertain the degree of interventions needed,’’ he said.

Mr Valon Kumnova of the GICHD charged the committees to be resilient and committed to assisting the victims of war as well as persons with disabilities.

He called on stakeholders to develop and ensure strategies, technical survey, gender diversity, information management, form treaties as well as an operational management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purpose of the present Convention is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote their dignity.(NAN)