FG seeks public sector collaboration to drive national development

By Franca Ofili

The Federal Government says one of its broad objectives is the promotion of a strong and positive synergy between the public and private sector.

According to it, it is a critical component in the development phases of any society.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar said this in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Abubakar said this at a one-day sensitisation workshop on the Impact of Public Private Partnership (PPP) engagement in the Nigerian public service in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the relationship between the sectors was expected to enhance funding intervention and synergy in the realisation of the National Development Plans in general and youth development.

According to him, the synergy will help to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Abubakar said that the minister, Mr Sunday Dare said the ministry would ensure it provided sustainable framework for the formulation and implementation of policies programmes and other initiatives.

He said that Dare assured them that the move would help promote and enhance youth and sports development in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in order to enhance national development, in line with the present administration’s objectives.

Abubakar said the ministry would create awareness on the need for the involvement of all stakeholders including individuals, units, sectors, departments among others, to achieve greater success in the areas of PPP.

“The active involvement of all stakeholders in this context, means sharing a common understanding of the processes and channels that can improve and enhance youth and sports activities in the ministry for the creation of a better society for all,” he said.

Abubakar said that the ministry, through the PPP, was putting a sustainable framework in place to guide the implementation of policies and programmes.

He called on the participants to use the opportunity given to them to leverage on the wealth of experience of the experts from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to achieve the objectives of the workshop.

In his speech, the Representative of the ICRC, Dr Amanze Okere, said that the commission would continue to ensure proper training of staff on the impact of PPP engagement in the public service according to its

mandate.

The ministry’s director, PPP Unit, Mrs Helen Anyakwo, thanked the organisers of the programme for their commitment to ensuring a positive PPP.

Anyakwo said that the programme enabled the ministry to actialise the National Development Plans in youth and sports sectors as well as realisation the SDG.(NAN)

