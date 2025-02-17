FG seeks liberal visa regime for Nigerian coys

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has called for a more liberal visa regime for Nigerian companies seeking to establish businesses

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has called for a more liberal visa regime for Nigerian companies seeking to establish businesses in foreign countries.

The minister made the call in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when he represented President Bola Tinubu at a meeting with executive members of the Nigerian community in Ethiopia.

The Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, said in a statement in Abuja that the meeting held on the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government.

Idris, according to the statement, said it was only fair for other countries to reciprocate Nigeria’s gesture in providing an enabling environment for foreign companies to invest and operate.

“Last year, I was representing Nigeria in Indonesia and I found out that about 50 big Indonesian companies are operating in Nigeria, but we do not have up to five Nigerian companies operating in Indonesia.

“If they want to come to our country to trade because of our population and ability to purchase their goods and services, then there should also be that reciprocal arrangement where Nigerians are also given their rightful place,” he said.

On the Ethiopian government’s cancellation of the e-visa and visa-on-arrival options for Nigerian travellers, Idris gave an assurance that the matter would be handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for appropriate diplomatic engagement.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by Nigerians in Ethiopia, the minister emphasised that visa policies among nations were typically based on the principle of reciprocity.

He stressed the need for balanced and mutually beneficial agreements.

Idris, however, urged Nigerians living abroad to consistently demonstrate good conduct and responsible citizenship in order to promote the image of the country to the outside world.

“We don’t allow bad people to represent us and that’s where you come in.

” You are the ones who are here and if you don’t represent us well, there is no way we will look good,” he said.

The minister said the current administration had achieved a lot in revamping the economy through provision of infrastructure, curbing insecurity and the restoration of investor confidence.

Idris said Nigeria recently secured $1.07 billion in Foreign Direct Investment for the establishment of drug and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

He said this significant investment marked the beginning of Nigeria’s medical industrialisation by positioning the country as a key player in pharmaceutical production.

According to him, this will reduce dependency on imports, create jobs and strengthen the nation’s healthcare sector.

The minister said about N32 billion had been disbursed to students under the Students Loan Scheme in less than 250 days.

This, he said, was to ensure that no student was denied access to quality education due to lack of funds.

Idris, who reaffirmed government’s commitment to tackling the nation’s security challenges, disclosed that security forces neutralised 8,000 terrorists and bandits, rescued 8,000 kidnapped victims and recorded 11,600 arrests in 2024.

The minister also stated that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, once notorious for criminal activities, had now been successfully cleared of criminal elements.

He said the improved security on the route had brought significant relief to commuters.

According to him, reform is usually a very difficult task and there is a gradual progression toward prosperity for all as promised by the president.

The statement quoted the President of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, Mr Muideen Alimi, as saying that a workshop was underway in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The workshop, he said, would focus on enhancing economic development through intra-African trade.

He urged Nigerians to support the plan to set up the African Central Bank as well as have a strong presence in the African Remittance Agency. (NAN)