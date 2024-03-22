FG seeks international support for Africa’s development strategies

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs has urged the international community to support Africa with sustainable funding for its development strategies, through women economic empowerment and gender equality.

Mrs Grace Njoku, the ministry’s Head of Press and Publicity made this known in a statement after the minister made her presentation at the ongoing Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), holding in New York, USA.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said the Federal Government created economic structures to facilitate job creation for the youth, especially women to promote gender equality and empowerment.

“The Government of Nigeria is determined to meet the overwhelming objectives of the session’s theme, aimed at accelerating the full and effective implementation of the various women frameworks and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda 2030.

“Nigeria Created economic structures and infrastructure to facilitate investments and contribute to job creation for the teeming young population, especially women,” she said.

The minister added that Nigeria had doubled efforts toward gender equality and addressing the financial needs of women and girls.

She said this had set a direct path for poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth and contributed to the development of human capital and capability, particularly for the female gender.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration is defined by our commitment to unleashing the country’s full economic potentials.

“This, is by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law and infact against hunger, poverty and corruption,” she said.

She said more attention were given to vulnerable women through strategic programmes of sustainable empowerments, trainings and skills acquisition alongside traditional awareness creation and campaign programmes.

The minister explained that women’s advancement blueprint was developed to ensure acceleration of the ministry’s goal, vision and mandate.

“The ministry further procured machines and empowered women through various initiatives to boost their sources of income, ” she said.

On girl-child education, the minister said a national strategy to end child marriage had been put in place through multi-sectoral approaches to halt harmful practices against them while also strengthening its coordination.

The CSW is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to promote gender equality and empowerment of women. (NAN)

By Justina Auta