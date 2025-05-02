FG seeks ethical guidelines for AI use in journalism

The Federal Government on Friday, called for the development of ethical guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in journalism.

By Taiye Agbaje & Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Federal Government on Friday, called for the development of ethical guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in journalism.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call at the 2025 World Press Freedom Day organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in conjunction with Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, entitled: “Reporting in the Brave New World– The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” had different media personalities in attendance.

Idris also called on the stakeholders on the need to invest in training journalists to effectively work with AI tools

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Press, Public Relations and Protocol in the ministry, Dr Suleman Haruna, equally advocated for transparency in Al-generated content.

He urged the stakeholders in the industry to support the upcoming UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Institute and promote critical thinking and media literacy among citizens.

“As we embrace AI’s potential to transform journalism, we must establish appropriate legal safeguards and ethical frameworks,” he said.

According to him, for society to be free and for democracy to thrive, press freedom is essential.

The minister, however, said that “freedom must come with responsibility.”

He said the line between human and Al-generated content was becoming increasingly blurry, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and bias in reporting.

“Newsrooms are increasingly having to disclose when AI is used in content creation, as evidenced by cases where media outlets used AI without proper disclosure,” he said.

Idris said the Nigerian government was committed to supporting the responsible adoption of AI in journalism.

“We recognise that our future is not necessarily man versus machine, but man with machine.

“AI innovation should underscore the excellence of our newsrooms and the vision that constantly drives us,” he said.

He said the Federal Government is working towards developing a national policy framework for AI in media, one that promotes innovation while safeguarding press freedom and journalistic integrity.

Akintunde Rotimi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committees on Media and Public Affairs, expressed concern on how to preserve the integrity of journalism in a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence.

“Let us not be deceived: technology is a tool, not a conscience.

“In the face of rapid advancements, AI has proven capable of generating grammatically perfect articles, composing music, and processing vast amounts of data with breathtaking speed.

“But what it cannot replicate is moral clarity, human empathy, or the moral courage to challenge power; all of which lie at the core of the journalistic vocation,” he said.

According to him AI undeniably offers great promise, such as accelerating reporting, enhancing verification, and broadening the scope of dissemination.

However, it also introduces risks: the amplification of biases inherent in flawed training data, the erosion of editorial independence through automated processes, and an alarming surge in misinformation that can outpace truth itself,” he said.

He said the rise of AI-generated false news is not just a theoretical concern but a reality that has already begun to impact societies globally.

Rotimi said the occasion presented the opportunity to collectively reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the press, and to recommit to upholding the very tenets of free expression, public accountability and democratic governance, which are fundamental to the advancement of civil society.

The Resident Representative of KAS, Marija Peran, in her welcome remark, said in an era where AI increasingly shapes the world, everyone is confronted with novel challenges and opportunities.

“AI possesses the potential to fundamentally transform the manner in which we gather, process, and disseminate information.

“It can empower journalists to work with greater speed and efficiency, yet it also introduces risks that may imperil press freedom,” she said.

Peran said enhancing journalistic practices through AI requires a critical balance between technological efficiency and ethical responsibility to ensure that the core values of truth and integrity are upheld.

“We shall examine how AI influences journalistic practices, the ethical questions that arise, and how we can ensure that press freedom is preserved in a future dominated by technology.

“The World Press Freedom Day is a great opportunity to assess these questions and address them, especially with press freedom declining worldwide.

“We must, always, defend the media from attacks on their independence,” she said.

She said the organisation would continue to support strong and independent media worldwide,

The Executive Director of CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said the World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder to governments of their commitment to uphold press freedom.

NAN reports that the World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 annually.(NAN)