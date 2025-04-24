FG seeks enhance global support for reforming economies

By Nana Musa

Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has called for enhanced global support for reforming economies.

Edun made the call at the G-24 Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 IMF World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C , on Wednesday.

The ministerurged IMF and the World Bank to reward reform-minded economies, particularly those in Sub-Saharan Africa, by expanding access to affordable financing and deploying more innovative instruments to support their transitions.

Edun also welcomed the IMF’s recent establishment of a third Sub-Saharan Africa chair and urged increased African representation at senior management levels within the Bretton Woods institutions.

He said that the country was open for business, adding that the reforms would deliver their full impact.

“We need the international community to match our ambition with strong, targeted support.”

Edun reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s strong commitment to structural reforms, fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and comprehensive tax policy reforms.

The minister said that this administration’s focuses on restoring macroeconomic stability and building a more resilient, inclusive economy. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)