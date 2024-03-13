FG reveals measures to boost revenue

The Federal Government says it is taking measures to grow the real sector as part of efforts to boost the country’s revenue.

Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy said the government is growing the mining, agriculture processing and industry and as well improved investments in power and gas.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja at a Podcast hosted by Bruit Costaud in collaboration with Ballard Partners of U.S.A. in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the Managing Partner of Bruit Costard, a lobbyist and public relations firm and an affiliate of Ballard Partners.

According to the minister, some fiscal incentives had been announced recently that would yield results in terms of investment in the gas sector.

He said the government was also focusing on the market, adding that a well-functioning market was important to enable Nigeria raise funds when the need arose.

“You need a well-functioning market. This is where we can raise funds from the domestic market comfortably.

“We are also exploring linking and easing foreign currency securities on the Nigerian market. These are the areas government is concentrating,’’ he said.

Edun said government was also working to increase the country’s revenue in the non-oil sector as well as tax revenue. (NAN)

By Ese Williams