FG resumes payment of stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos

The Federal Government has resumed the payment of its Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Unit, Lagos State Cash Transfer, Mrs LOla Orimoogunje, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Orimoogunje said that disbursement of the stipends for May and June was done between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15.

She said that the Federal Government had in 2016, established the programme with the aim of reducing poverty, improve household consumption and ensure that the beneficiaries established a better means of livelihood.

Orimoogunje said that the beneficiaries from 12 local government areas of Lagos were currently benefiting from the bi-monthly stipend of N10,000.

“We have 233 beneficiaries from Agege, 491 from Ajeromi Ifelodun, 908 from Alimosho, 365 from Amuwo-Odofin, 2,308 from Apapa, 1,273 from Badagry and 989 from Epe.

“Also, we have 1504 from Ibeju-Lekki, 170 from Ifako-Ijaye, 2196 from Ikorodu, 371 from Lagos-Island, 177 from Shomolu, making the total number of the beneficiaries 10,985,” she said. (NAN)

