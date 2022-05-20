FG resumes payment of N9.24bn to 76,107 CCT beneficiaries in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello



The Federal Government says it has resumed payment of over N9.24 billion to 76,107 beneficiaries of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme across the six local government areas in Kebbi State.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Hajiya Halima Shehu, announced this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

She apologised for the delay in the payment which started in September to October 2019, saying it was due to circumstances beyond her control.

“As at now, payment to CCT beneficiaries is ongoing in the state. A total number of 76,107 beneficiaries across six local government areas of Bagudu, Danko, Wasagu, Dandi, Jega, and Shanga, will be receiving the payment.

“The beneficiaries will be receiving 26 months of payment circles, starting from January to February 2020.

“The payment will be in two batches of those 60,000 beneficiaries for four payment cycles, using the virtual account.

“The second batch has 70,107 beneficiaries for nine payment cycles through the debit cards.

Shehu said that the total amount for the two batches in the state were over N9.24bn.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the World Bank in 2016, designed and developed a safety net programme for Nigeria under the platform of National Social Safety Nets Projects (NASSP).

“One of the components of NASSP is the national conditional cash transfer office responsible for implementimg the household uplifting- conditional cash transfer to the poor and the vulnerable households across the country,” she said.

Shehu thanked the governor for giving her audience and the opportunity to update him on the resumption of payment and the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

“In spite of these, I still wish to request for more support in terms of logistics and operating cost to sustain the day to day running of the offices at the Area Council levels,” Shehu said.

Responding, Gov. Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai, thanked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, headed by Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for actualising the programme in the state.

“I assure you that the state government will do all it takes to support the success of the programme in the state.

“We are looking forward to getting more local governments to be involved in the cash transfer programme,” Bagudu said.

