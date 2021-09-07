FG resumes payment of CCT to Bayelsa households

The Federal Government on Tuesday resumed its social support of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to and indigent households Bayelsa.The CCT managed by the of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development led by the Minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the payment resumed at Igeibiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state following a backlog of payment for six months.Emmanuel Benson, the Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) Bayelsa, explained that the exercise was aimed at reducing poverty the state and the country at large.He said, “What going on here today a recommencement of the conditional cash transfer.“

The figure of beneficiaries usually comes up at the end of the day because some don’t show up for their payment, so at the end, we can then say this the total number of people paid.”He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, for their support for the programme.

He said that the money was to uplift the poverty system the state, urging the Bayelsa government to key and support the programme.Benson, who doubles as the Coordinator of N-power and and the School Feeding Programme in the state, expressed hope that by end of November, more people would have benefitted.He also advised the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously, noting that some beneficiaries who are traders already giving positive feedbacks to the Federal Government to do more. further reports that Nembe, Brass Ogbia, and parts of Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas are the remaining areas to be covered in the pilot scheme.Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

Mrs Ebiere Ebiye, a foodstuff dealer said, “this not the first time I am receiving such stipend for the programme.“The money has been aiding me in my business and in handling little challenges in my home, and also in my building.“I am very elated with what the Federal Government doing and I pray God will continue to replenish them.”  (NAN)

