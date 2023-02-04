FG restates public, private partnership for inclusive, sustainable healthcare delivery

By Kemi Akintokun

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has restated the commitment of government to further engage the private sector for inclusive and sustainable healthcare delivery for Nigerians.

Ehanire made this known during the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria 2023 Annual Conference and General Meeting in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the two-day conference is “Building the Healthcare our Future”.

He said:”The health ministry is more interested in the health of Nigerians and that is why we are supporting the private sector to achieve universal health coverage.

”The private sector comprises people who are info drugs manufacturing, equipment procurement and lots more and that is why we are to put heads together to better the health of Nigerians.

”Through regular engagement like this, Nigerians will be able to enjoy inclusive and Sustainable healthcare”.

Speaking earlier, Dr Pamela Ajayi, the President of HFN, said the conference was organised to offer solutions to some of the challenges in the health sector.

Ajayi said that the conference would also afford major stakeholders in the health sector to brainstorm to build the healthcare of our future.

”We should look beyond our challenges and focus on finding solutions to some of these problems.

”This conference is set-out to proffer solutions to some of these problem which cut across policy, healthcare financing and investment, health insurance, human resources crises and lots more.

”The private sector has a lot to offer and build a healthcare sector that we all will be proud of.

”We are ready to work with which ever government that comes in after the election to advance health in the country,” she said.

NAN reports that different panelist sessions we held on various health issues at the conference.(NAN)