FG restates commitment to rule of law, fighting corruption

By Ramatu Garba

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the fight against corruption and other social vices which have hindered the development of the country.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, made this known during the opening ceremony for the Federal Ministry of Justice Top Management retreat in Kano on Friday.The retreat” Enhancing Systems and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for effective Justice Sector Service Delivery” as theme.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will not relent in his efforts to free this country from corrupt practices and adhere strictly to the rule of law,” he said.Malami said the retreat provides opportunity for review and self-assessment of the ministry’s achievements so far, identifying the challenges and areas requiring revitalization, to come up with innovative ideas to enhance effective service delivery.“

Legal experts and management professionals will share their wealth of knowledge, experience and keep us abreast with contemporary issues that could support us in actualizing this mandate in this retreat.“The Ministry of Justice is a legacy Ministry that succeeded the Colonial Legal Department, thereby, making it one of the oldest Ministries in Nigeria that came into existence at independence in 1960″Malami saidHe note that the Mission and Vision of the Ministry aptly capture what duty the nation entails, which includes the sustenance of a healthy relationship between all arms and tiers of government and making Justice accessible to all.”

The ministry is cardinal to the agenda of the government to build a strong and diversified economy, improve infrastructure and combat the twin malaise of corruption and insecurity.“Our duties as State Counsel or administrators are an amalgamation of law and policy”Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, said the state enacted the Kano State Justice Reform Law 2013 in it’s efforts to improve justice service delivery through alternative dispute resolution.Ganduje represented by his Deputy Dr Nasiru Gawuna, said the retreat is aimed at improving access to justice particularly vulnarable groups, such as women, children, persons with disability as well as inmates.“The state government in its efforts to increase access to justice created a citizens right department as well as Sexual abuse referral centre.“The department receives complaints on commercial transaction marriage and fostering among others”Ganduje appealed to the minister to post more Legal Aid Counsel in Kano Office to enable them assist the state for effective and fairness of Justice delivery.Speaking earlier, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said the retreat will form the bedrock for the formation of constructive, cohesive and drubale strategies.“To guide the ministry policy programs to enhance organizational, effectiveness, responsiveness and reliance.“Justice service delivery is a panacea for peace, stability, economic growth and development”Jedy-Agba said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was attended by top management staff of the ministry, Attorney Generals of Kano, Lagos, Nassarawa State, UNODC , Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) and other Stakeholders.(NAN)

