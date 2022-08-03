FG restates commitment to promoting women’s, girls’ rights

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mr Clement Agba, Minister of Budget and National Planning, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to the promotion of women and girls’ rights.

Agba made the pledge on Tuesday at the official launch of the “Promote My Sister” campaign by UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Abuja.

The campaign is a call to action by the UNFPA aimed at protecting girls and women while supporting them to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Agba said that Nigeria, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, would not relent in addressing the menace of Gender-Based Violence and Female Genital Mutilation in the country.

Mr Mathias Schmale, UN Resident Coordinator, said that the UN was working to improve the lives of women and girls while aiming at empowering them.

Schmale called for commitment to a future where women and girls would be safe and live their lives to the fullest.

According to him, women need to occupy prime positions across the globe.

He commended Nigerian women whom he said were exceling around the world, citing the likes of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

On her part, Ms Ulla Mueller, Country Representative, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), said that the essence of the campaign was for girls and women to protect each other.

Mueller, who expressed hope for brighter and better future for women and girls, said that women should be supported to make choices about their reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, commended UNFPA for the launch, saying that it was apt and timely in view of the rising wave of Gender-based violence.

Tallen was represented by Dr Asabe Bashir, Director General National Centre for Women Development.

The minister called for an end to male preference in families and situations where girls were not encouraged to go to school. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

