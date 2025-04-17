FG Restates Commitment to Modernizing Public Broadcast Assets

L-R: Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing Session in Abuja on Thursday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to the modernization and transformation of Nigeria’s media and broadcasting landscape.

Speaking at the Sixth Edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held at the National Press Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, the Minister disclosed that he had just returned from the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Conference and Workshop in Las Vegas, United States. The conference, themed “The Technology, The Trend, The Future,” brought together global stakeholders in broadcasting and media technology to explore cutting-edge innovations and emerging trends shaping the future of the industry.

Accompanied by heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Minister said he held a series of high-level engagements aimed at forging strategic partnerships to enhance the technical and technological capacity of Nigeria’s broadcasting sector.

“ I have shared these to reaffirm the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration towards the lasting transformation of Nigeria’s media landscape. It is that unwavering commitment that is equally fuelling interventions like this Ministerial Press Briefing Series, as well as our Town Hall Meetings, which we will take to every part of the country in due course,” the Minister said.

He also disclosed his subsequent participation in the Nigerian Business Forum in Paris, France, hosted by Business France. On the sidelines of the Forum, the Idris said he met with senior executives of UNESCO to advance the establishment of a first-of-its-kind Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja.

The institute, he said, is expected to play a transformative role in the professional development of Nigerian journalists and in fostering a resilient and responsible media ecosystem.

“That Institute will go a long way towards strengthening Nigeria’s media environment, and supporting journalists to carry out their functions even more effectively,” he said.

He further affirmed that initiatives such as the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing Series and forthcoming nationwide Town Hall Meetings are part of the administration’s strategy to ensure open governance, promote dialogue, and strengthen the social contract between government and citizens.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, featured at the briefing, where he highlighted key interventions in the power sector, in line with the administration’s push to industrialize Nigeria and improve energy access for all.