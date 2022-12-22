FG restates commitment to infrastructure dev’t

By Yakubu Uba

The Federal Government has reiterated commitment to infrastructural development to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the country.

Minister of State, Works and Housing, Alhaji Umar El-Yakub stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri after a two-day inspection of federal road projects executed by Borno government.

He said the infrastructure development projects initiated in all sectors had impacted positively on the nation’s economy through job creation.

“This administration has done a lot of legacy projects and Nigerians are appreciative of that.

“The projects are impacting on the economy by creating job, empowering the people and reducing poverty, particularly in corridors where they are sited.

“The projects are all over the country and in all sectors,” he said.

The minister who lauded the quality of work of the roads completed by the state government, said the committee would submit its report for consideration and approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the president, after approval would foward a request to the National Assembly for reimbursement to the state government.

Some of the completed road projects inspected by the committee include Maiduguri – Dikwa – Gamboru – Ngala, Maiduguri – Konduga – Bama and Damboa – Chibok Road. (NAN)