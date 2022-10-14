FG restates commitment to Gombe investment drive – Osinbajo

By Peter Uwumarogie

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to support Gombe state government’s effort to attract investments.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the Maiden Gombe Investment Summit on Friday in Gombe.

He said the federal government was committed towards supporting policies and reform programmes aimed at diversifying the economy and improving productivity.

He said that Gombe state government had adopted proactive measures in its investment drive by creating the right business environment to attract investment and grow its economy through job creation.

The Vice President said the state had taken the right step, adding that the future of Nigeria “rests in the hands of business owners and entrepreneurs.

“The successes we have seen so far in Gombe state are substantially on account of the effective collaboration of the private sector, the state and federal government.

“Our federation benefits our people when states and federal authorities alongside private actors think and work together.

“Let me again re-emphasise the federal government’s pledge to work with the Gombe state government to give you all the support that you need in order to ensure that your businesses and business environment succeed.”

While commending Gov. Inuwa Yahaya’s determination towards improving the fortunes of his people, Osinbajo said the summit would help create an enabling environment for sustainable prosperity and all-inclusive growth for the people.

The vice president said from 2016 till date, the federal government ‘aggressively’ pursued under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) initiative, the creation of an environment that allowed Nigeria’s businesses to thrive.

This, he said, the federal government had done by removing the bottlenecks that characterised interface with agencies and regulators.

Also speaking, Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had been prioritised private sector investments through various initiatives to grow the economy of the country.

Pantami said, “when this administration came on board in 2015, Nigeria was ranked 170 out of 190 in the global ranking of ease of doing business.

“Within three years, we were able to catapult to at least 39 steps higher than the previous position we had inherited,” he said.

The minister commended Gombe state government for its effort towards ensuring a private sector-driven economy to create wealth, jobs and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the summit is ‘Industrialisation: The Pathway to Innovation, Transformation and Development of Gombe State’’. (NAN)

