FG restate commitment to revitalise revenue generation – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to revitalise revenue generation in the country.

Shettima stated this at the close-out retreat of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Shettima was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of The Vice President), Dr Aliyu Moddibo.

” Our aim remain the revitalisation of revenue generation in Nigeria while sustaining an investment-friendly and globally competitive business environment,”he said.

Shettima said that Nigeria’s tax reforms under Tinubu was targeted at improving the system for the overall benefit of all Nigerians.

” Contrary to speculations in some quarters, we are not here to frustrate any sector of our economy but to create an administrative system that ensures the benefits of a thriving tax system for all our citizens.”

He said that the dynamics of the nation’s fiscal landscape prompted the Tinubu administration to pause and reconsider the direction it was going.

Shettima who expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to deliver on the mandate, emphasised the significance of the task ahead.

“We are gathered here today because we are transitioning from the phase of proposal in the operations of this committee’s work to the phase of implementation.

“I am confident that both the Federal and State Governments stand ready to ensure the effective implementation of your reform proposals.

” We shall provide the institutional framework to guarantee the adoption of the consensuses of this committee, aligning them with our economic agenda.” (NAN)