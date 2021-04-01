FG, resident doctors sign agreement to avert indefinite strike

April 1, 2021



The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Action (MOA) with the National Association of Resident (NARD) to avert the union’s planned nationwide strike.

The of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, disclosed this addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with NARD early Thursday .

The News of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NARD had threatened to commence a nationwide  strike April 1, accusing the Federal Government of reneging agreements reached with the union.

The ’ grievances include the non- of salaries of between three months to five months to some house officers and the non-recruitment of house officers.

Others are the abolishment of the bench fees for undergoing training other hospitals, and the non- of National Minimum Wage and hazard allowances to doctors.

Addressing newsmen, Ngige said that the deliberations were fruitful and that all the things written the MoA would be implemented.

“Hopefully,  by tomorrow you will experience the as agreed here for the second category of doctors, who are an overflow of the quota of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“By the the Chairman of the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) comes up with his final list and harmonise it with that of the MDCN, we would not have issue anymore over this payment or whether some doctors have not been paid,” he said.

Ngige noted that timelines had also be put other issues raised by the doctors.

He said that both parties would reconvene one month’s for reassessment of the given assignments.

“With this MoA, we hope you (NARD executives) get to members to let understand better that government has moved proactively most of the issues ahead of coming.

“We are happy that you understand and so I give you assurance that most of the things written here will be done.

“We will assist the Federal Ministry of Health, the Finance Ministry and the Office of Accountant General of the Federation to make sure that they keep their own side of the bargain,’’ the said.

President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, expressed optimism that all the decisions reached, including outstanding issues and grievances would be addressed. (NAN)

