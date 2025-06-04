‎FG Reports Gains in Cybercrime Fight, Announces Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Digital Safety

‎



‎The Federal Government says its ongoing programmes aimed at discouraging cybercrime and unethical online behavior are beginning to show positive results.



‎Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this known on Monday in Abuja during a news conference held ahead of the upcoming National Cybersecurity Conference.



‎Inuwa said the conference—scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10 in Abuja—will build on the government’s progress in sanitising the online space.



‎> “The conference is expected to lend support to the successes already recorded in sanitising the online space,” he stated.



‎The event is being organised by NITDA in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), QNA, a Dubai-based event company, and other partners. Its theme is “Building a Resilient Digital Future.”



‎Highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape, Inuwa noted that while technology offers immense opportunities, it also presents growing risks.



‎> “The digital age has brought incredible opportunities for innovation and economic growth. However, it has also created serious cybersecurity challenges,” he said.



‎He cited alarming global figures:



‎“By 2025, global cybercrime damages are projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars annually, a sharp increase from three trillion dollars in 2015.”



‎In Nigeria, Inuwa warned about the rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



‎“The emergence of sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), highlights the urgent need for robust preventive measures,” he said.



‎He stressed the need to empower young Nigerians through digital skills development.



‎“Focusing on equipping the nation’s youth with skills in technology and digital innovation can harness their talents for positive contributions,” he added.



‎Calling on youths to take advantage of the government’s digital initiatives, Inuwa urged them to make positive use of cyberspace.



‎He also announced that the conference would feature Cybersecurity Excellence Awards to recognise outstanding individual and institutional efforts in protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace.



‎Also speaking at the briefing, Mr. Saad Abubakar, National Cybersecurity Coordinator at ONSA, emphasised the need for cooperation between government and the private sector in tackling cybersecurity threats.



‎ “You will realise that our children and elders are not protected online; 50 per cent goes on cyberbullying, cyber sextortion and the rest,” Abubakar said.



‎“If we can provide these online services, we should also channel the energy into securing our cyberspace.”



‎Earlier, Mr. Mohammed Lawal, Director of the Cybersecurity Department at NITDA, said a secure digital future depends on building resilient infrastructure.



‎ “Embracing digital transformation needs strengthening digital infrastructure resilience,” Lawal said.



‎The National Cybersecurity Conference is expected to serve as a strategic platform for deepening Nigeria’s digital defences and promoting safer online practices.



