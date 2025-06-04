‎FG Reports Gains in Cybercrime Fight, Announces Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Digital Safety

The Federal Government says its ongoing programmes aimed at discouraging cybercrime and unethical online behavior are beginning to show positive results.
Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this known on Monday in Abuja during a news conference held ahead of the upcoming National Cybersecurity Conference.
Inuwa said the conference—scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10 in Abuja—will build on the government’s progress in sanitising the online space.
> “The conference is expected to lend support to the successes already recorded in sanitising the online space,” he stated.
The event is being organised by NITDA in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), QNA, a Dubai-based event company, and other partners. Its theme is “Building a Resilient Digital Future.”
Highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape, Inuwa noted that while technology offers immense opportunities, it also presents growing risks.
> “The digital age has brought incredible opportunities for innovation and economic growth. However, it has also created serious cybersecurity challenges,” he said.
He cited alarming global figures:
“By 2025, global cybercrime damages are projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars annually, a sharp increase from three trillion dollars in 2015.”
In Nigeria, Inuwa warned about the rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“The emergence of sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), highlights the urgent need for robust preventive measures,” he said.
He stressed the need to empower young Nigerians through digital skills development.
“Focusing on equipping the nation’s youth with skills in technology and digital innovation can harness their talents for positive contributions,” he added.
Calling on youths to take advantage of the government’s digital initiatives, Inuwa urged them to make positive use of cyberspace.
He also announced that the conference would feature Cybersecurity Excellence Awards to recognise outstanding individual and institutional efforts in protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace.
Also speaking at the briefing, Mr. Saad Abubakar, National Cybersecurity Coordinator at ONSA, emphasised the need for cooperation between government and the private sector in tackling cybersecurity threats.
“You will realise that our children and elders are not protected online; 50 per cent goes on cyberbullying, cyber sextortion and the rest,” Abubakar said.
“If we can provide these online services, we should also channel the energy into securing our cyberspace.”
Earlier, Mr. Mohammed Lawal, Director of the Cybersecurity Department at NITDA, said a secure digital future depends on building resilient infrastructure.
“Embracing digital transformation needs strengthening digital infrastructure resilience,” Lawal said.
The National Cybersecurity Conference is expected to serve as a strategic platform for deepening Nigeria’s digital defences and promoting safer online practices.