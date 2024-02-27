FG: Report of Coup Scare Fake, Act of Disinformation

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has debunked a news report of he called “a so-called coup scare” in the country, stressing that the report is unequivocally false, and is a heinous act of disinformation.

He said the report is the figment of the warped imagination of detractors, whose malicious intent is to destabilize the country and undermine the present administration.

Idris said the government would neither be distracted nor intimidated into abandoning the ongoing reforms aimed at rejuvenating the economy and creating a pathway of prosperity for the citizenry.

The Minister said it is now evident that some desperate individuals have resorted to publishing fake news to erode public trust in the government and sow the seed of discord in the country.

Idris said the government will exercise its rights within the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s laws to contain rogue actions to destabilize national security and the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

He urged the public to exercise discernment and refrain from spreading or amplifying the unfounded report, which is being strategically planted on some pliant and compromised news platforms to subvert the nation’s democracy.