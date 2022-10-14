FG releases relief materials for flood victims in Anambra 

By Chimezie Anaso

The Federal Government has released relief materials mainly food and non food items to flood victims in Anambra.

Mr Walson Ibarakumo, an Assistant Director in charge of Response and Rehabilitation, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this after a closed-door meeting with officials of Anambra Government in Awka on Thursday.

Ibarakumo said the non food items had arrived but the food items were yet to arrive in Anambra due to the traffic challenges caused by flooding in the confluence town of Lokoja, Kogi State.

The NEMA official and his team were received by Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Governor of Anambra and Chief Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency.

He said the food consignment had been trapped on the Lokoja axis where flood had rendered the road impassable to vehicular traffic.

He said the food items meant to Anambra were 1,400 (10kg) bags of rice, 1,400 (10kg) bags of beans, 1,400 (10kg) maize, 75 (20kg) of salt, 75 (20 ltr) vegetable oil, 1,000 cartons of seasoning and 75 cartons of tin tomatoes.

The non food items included 7,350 nylon mats, 1,000 treated mosquito nets, 600 cartons of bath soap, 2,500 Guinea brocades (5yrds) and 1,000 units of each of children, women and men’s wear.

Ibarakumo commended the Anambra government for their efforts so far in the response, rescue and intervention operations while expressing hope that the trapped materials would reach the state soon.

On his part, Ibezim thanked the Federal Government for the support but expressed regrets over the devastating impact of the flood on Anambra.

Ibezim said the number of affected local government areas had increased from five to seven with addition of Ihiala and Ekwusigo.

He said new challenges were emerging each new day due to rising water levels and that the government was still busy with containing the disaster which overstretched their preparations.

The deputy governor said efforts were being made to provide minimal comfort to victims and that every item meant to cushion their pains would be diligently distributed. (NAN

