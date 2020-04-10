FG releases names, photos of Nigerians who died of coronavirus

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has released names and photos of Nigerians in diaspora who died of corona-virus.

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa made a list of Nigerians who died of coronavirus in a video she shared on her Twitter page in their honour.

Dabiri-Erewa wrote: “May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world.

“The list include: Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom), Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom), Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom), Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom), and Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom).

“Others are Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom), Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom), Bassey Offiong (USA), Caleb Anya (USA), Mmaete Greg (USA), Akeem Adagun (USA), Laila Abubakar Ali (USA), and Patricia Imobhio (USA).”