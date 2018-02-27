FG releases names, details of missing Dapchi girls

The Federal Government on Tuesday released the names and details of the missing 110 girls following attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe on Feb. 19.

The list was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The minister said the list which was handed over to him by the Yobe State Government, contained the name, age and class of each of the 110 students.

He said that out of the 110 missing girls, eight were in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS 3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3.

The girls’ ages range from 11 to 19 years.

He said the list which contained the contact address and phone number of each missing girl, was verified by a 26-member Screening Committee.

The committee according to the minister included: the Executive Secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam, Director, Schools’ Management, Ministry of Education,

Shuaibu Bulama and the Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim.

Others were the two Vice Principals, Ali Mabu and Abdullahi Lampo, Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and the Form Masters for all the classes.

The minister said that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar had relocated to Yobe to personally supervise search for the girls.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-east for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

The minister said that as at 6 p.m. on Monday, the NAF had flown a total of 200 hours, while conducting the search.

It will be recalled that the minister had twice led a Federal Government delegation to Yobe since the tragic incident occurred. (NAN)