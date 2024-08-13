FG releases JSS1 admission into unity colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education has released JSS 1 admission into Unity Colleges for the 2024/2025 session.

By Funmilayo ADEYEMI

The Federal Ministry of Education has released JSS 1 admission into Unity Colleges for the 2024/2025 session.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by the ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

”Following the announcement of successful conduct of the Common Entrance Examination, the Ministry is delighted to release the names of candidates who have been admitted into these prestigious institutions.

”Parents and guardians are advised to verify their wards’ admission status by visiting the website of the Ministry’s (www.education.gov.ng) or (http://www.education.gov.ng),” she said.(NAN)