FG releases admissions into Unity Colleges

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Federal Government has released the list of admissions into the 110 unity Colleges across the country, including the Gifted Academy in Suleja.

A statement signed the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education , Benjamin Bem Goong , said parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the Nation’s unity colleges should check for the names of their wards on the Ministry’s website;www.education.gov.ng orwww.fme or at the school they applied.

The statement added that limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges .

“Admission is on going in schools where vacancies still exist,” it said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

