FG reiterates support for small scale, artisanal miners – Minister

The Federal Government has reiterated its support for the small scale and artisanal miners in the country, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchekwuckwu Ogah, has said.

Ogah gave the assurances when he inspected BUA Cement Company sites on Friday in Sokoto.

He urged the company to patronise local miners on raw materials obtained within the state as a way to argument their activities.