FG reiterates committment to  fiscal responsibility , economic  sustainability

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on Monday in Ibadan said government was taking substantial steps to eliminate the various challenges facing the country.

Idris said this during the lecture and presentation of awards organised by the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of its 2023 Press Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture had the theme “Nigerian Economy: Reimaging Education System for the Fifth Industrial Revolution”.

The Minister was represented at the event by the Director of Protocol, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mrs Ebunoluwa Esan.

Idris said the removal of subsidy on fuel was a bold move which signifies government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic sustainability

“While it may bring short term discomfort, it will pave way for a more stable and prosperous future.

”It also demonstrates government’s dedication to making tough choices for the greater good,” he added.

The Minister however noted that the depreciation of the Naira has presented its own set of challenges.

He pointed out that this is an opportunity for Nigerians to focus on building a resilient and diversified economy that is less dependent on the fluctuations of global currency markets.

“Our commitment to economic reforms and investment in critical sectors will, over time, help stabilise the Naira and enhance our economic prospects.”

The Minister also said, in the Tinubu administration’s pursuit of media development, it has enhanced access to information, improved media infrastructure and promoted media literacy across the nation

“This is aimed at bridging the gap between the urban and rural areas, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to accurate and unbiased information,” he said.

Idris added that the present administration would redouble efforts in supporting media development, upholding the principles of a free press and working towards a society where journalism thrives.

The event’s Guest Lecturer, Prof Kehinde Kester, in his presentation urged the Federal Government to key into robotic and human intelligence in the issue of industry 5.0.

Kester said this would be about contemporary issues, not only in the media, but in terms of education and the society generally.

He said in order to improve the education sector, there is the need to revisit school curriculum at two or three years’ intervals.

“All over the whole world, the world is evolving and everybody is talking about the issue of industry 5.0, where we need to move towards human and robotic intelligence.

“While you don’t rely on everything or put everything on robot alone and artificial intelligence alone, we also want a situation where human dignity as well as environmental sustainability is to be ensured in our society

“Governments don’t have a choice. They just need to key into it. Otherwise, Nigeria will be left behind,” the professor of Industrial Education and Training at the University of Ibadan said.

Kester added that Nigeria needed to move with the advanced world as it moves.

”This is because everybody is moving towards artificial intelligence.

Everybody is moving towards robotic.

“But as we move towards robotic and artificial intelligence, we must also realise that there is that need to protect human dignity

“The dignity of every Nigerian citizen and the right of every Nigerian citizen to education, to wealth and to well-being,” he said.(NAN)

