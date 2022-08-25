FG reiterates commitment to tackle security challenges within legal framework

By Monday Ijeh

The Federal Government has reiterated its committed to tackle security challenges ravaging the country within the best legal framework.

Police Affairs Minister Muhammad Dingyadi, made this known during a courtesy visit by the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr James Christoff.

Dingyadi said security agencies in the country had recorded tremendous progress in suppressing the activities of criminals in the last one month.

He said that by the time security agencies sustain the current momentum in the next three to five months, the security situation in the country will improve greatly,

The minister said the government would continue to solicit support and understanding of countries like Canada to identify areas to work together in the fight against criminalities.

Dingyadi said the country would also continue to seek cooperation in the area of intelligence and information sharing to curb the activities of criminals.

“Our ministry is ever ready to partner with Canada in intelligence gathering, training, technology, education and many other areas,” he said.

The minister said the current security challenges facing Nigeria was peculiar to the country but also, affecting other West African countries,

He said the Federal Government was making tremendous efforts to address the security challenges before the 2023 general elections to facilitate a free, smooth and peaceful transition of government

In his remark, Christoff said Nigeria and Canada have had a long standing relationship that had promoted growth and development in both countries.

He commended the federal government for the successes recorded in ensuring accountability and transparency in the policing of the country.

“I want to extend our thanks on behalf of the mission for the support we have received from the Nigeria Police Force and will continue to promote the cordial relationship,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

