FG reiterates commitment to sustainable transport infrastructure to boost economy

The Federal Government, on Monday, reiterated its commitment to providing sustainable transportation infrastructure to boost economic development in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the technical session of the 16th National Council on Transportation (NCT), in Kano.

Ajani explained that the theme of the 2021 NCT was: “Sustainable transportation: panacea for national development”.

She said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), had resorted to ensuring economic diversification by building sustainable transportation infrastructure across the country.

“Sustainable transportation entails any means/mode of transport that enhances economic growth, promotes trade opportunities and improves access to basic facilities.

“It has to be economically, morally, socially and environmentally friendly.

“Transportation, as the lubricant and engine of economic development, should have its rightful place, if sustainable development is to be achieved.

“As you are aware that transportation has proven to be one of the critical factors of development at the heart of economic growth and prosperity of any nation, it serves as an input into every other industry in the national economy.

“Hardly any segment of economy can thrive without the transportation sector, because it promotes social cohesion, generates employment, and contributes significant elements in the production process, as well as, the supply chain,” she said.

Ajani said that the NCT was responsible for articulating a sustainable framework for the development of transport sector in Nigeria.

“The council’s membership consists of commissioners of transportation nationwide, representatives of relevant MDAs, as well as, the organised private sector.

“So, it is a critical decision making body on transportation-related issues in Nigeria,” she added.

She said the government had embarked on the implementation of a multimodal transport system, a revitalisation programme and massive investment in the sector, despite financial challenges.

In his remarks, the Kano State Commissioner for Housing and Transportation, Alhaji Mahmoud Sansti, said that transportation was a key to achieving economic growth and development.

He, however, noted that the sector was facing a lot of challenges, hence the need for all stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions.

Sansti urged participants to work hard in bringing out recommendations that would assist to address the challenges in the sector. (NAN)

