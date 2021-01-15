FG reiterates commitment to speedy projects implementation

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to effectively implement all genuine government projects, policies, agreements, and contracts at both national and international levels. Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), made the commitment at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of construction of hydraulics structures and road improvement works in Abuja. The project located on Tudun Wada- Karshi Road, FCT, Abuja, was executed by the Federal Government through the Ecological Fund Office, (EFO).

Mustapha said that the implementation of the project was for the benefit of the people and would no doubt boost economic activities within the area. According to him, the implementation of the project is keeping faith with the administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration. “Let me also reiterate the present administration’s commitment to continue with the implementation of all genuine government projects, policies, agreements, and contracts at both national and international levels.

“Any project that aimed at laying a solid foundation for our quest for a virile and prosperous nation on the path of unfettered development, will be implemented,” he said. Mustapha said that the project was in two phases and was approved by the President for third quarter in 2018, and first and second quarters 2019, respectively. He said that the scope of the phase one consisted the construction of hydraulic structures including drains and culverts and earthworks along 13 km of the road. He added that the phase two included the provision of surface protection on the reclaimed road as well as the construction of a new bridge beside the failed one.

“The importance of the project to the communities along the location and environs cannot be overemphasised, as it is expected to address the devastating effects of flooding along the banks of the river. “The project was intended to check the erosion of the embankments of the Sabon Karshi bridge, restore vehicular and pedestrian movement across the river. “It also reduce dangers to lives and properties and offers alternative route from FCT to Nasarawa State. “I therefore, call on the communities to see the project as theirs, jealously guard it and protect the constructed works from being tampered with,” he added.

The SGF appreciated the President, staff of EFO, as well as the contractor, Messrs Masarki Nigeria Limited for a job well done. Dr Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary, EFO, said that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the EFO by Alhaji Sani Bako, 3, Emir of Sabon Karshi.

Lawal said that the aim of the project was to address the continues flooding of the river bank and the erosion of the bridge embankments along the road. She said that the commissioning and handing over the project to the community would achieve the purpose of enabling community to take over and exercise ownership over the project. The permanent secretary thanked the SGF, FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, as well as Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, for actualising the project. Speaking, Gov Sule appreciated the Federal Government for the support to ensure that the project was implemented. Sule said that the effort had improved the economic activities of the community and ease the movement of road users in Nasarawa and FCT. Bako, Emir of Sabon Karshi said that the road had caused a lot of havoc, adding that many people had lost their lives and properties along the road by flooding, during rainy season.

He, however, appealed to the government to help complete the remaining road of about five kilometres. He said that the road was the only way that linked the community to Abuja without going through Mararaba-Nyanya Road.

The consultant of the project and Project Manager of the Masarki Nigeria Ltd., Ahmed Makanju, said that the construction of the road was a huge success. Makanju thanked the governments for all their supports in making sure that every facility needed for the construction of the road was provided. He also thanked the entire community for their cooperation. (NAN)