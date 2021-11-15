FG reiterates commitment to protect lives, property of citizens

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to ensure protection of lives and property in the country.

Dingyadi said this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of INTERPOL Week, 2021.

The minister said that Nigeria was currently faced with series of criminal and security challenges ranging from terrorism, banditry, trafficking in arms, cyber crimes and other illicit activities.

“The present Federal Government administration has promised Nigerians that security of lives and property is its primary objective.

“In furtherance to this, the President re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs to give special attention to police issues with a view to reposition the Nigeria Police for better service delivery.

“We are currently working with the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police (I-G) to implement government policy of recruiting 10,000 policemen annually,” he said.

Dingyadi said the ministry was working with the I-G to ensure that the necessary tools and equipment needed by police were provided to take policing to the next level.

According to him, Federal Government is also collaborating with international partners to ensure that the National Central Bureau (NCB) is adequately equipped.

He said that the idea was to support the Nigeria Police and other relevant agencies to deliver on their mandates.

In his remark, the Inspector–General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, commended the courage of officers of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies for keeping the spirit of INTERPOL alive.

Baba commended men of INTERPOL NCB for supporting global law enforcement efforts in tracking and bringing to book, trans-national criminals.

He said NCB had supported efforts by the Nigeria Police and sister agencies to contain the challenges of illegal migration, trafficking in persons, banditry and terrorist attacks.

“In spite of these successes, a lot needs to be done. We need to step up our collaborative efforts, device new strategies and build enduring partnerships to contain current and emerging security challenges.

“In this regard, we must appreciate the regular support of INTERPOL General Secretariat, in availing us its tools and resources to aid police operations.

“On my part, I will continue to support the NCB to deliver on its mandates and sustain the lead role of the Nigeria Police in sub-regional and regional space,” he said.

Mr Garba Umar, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and Head of INTERPOL, Nigeria, said that the theme of the INTERPOL Week, 2021 was “For a Safer World”.

He said that INTERPOL had been supporting law enforcement communities in Nigeria in the areas of capacity building and information sharing. (NAN)

