FG reiterates commitment to promoting peace, security in Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening efforts at countering terrorism, preventing tragedy, and promoting peace and security in the country.

By Fortune Abang

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening efforts at countering terrorism, preventing tragedy, and promoting peace and security in the country.

The NSA disclosed this during the commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism at the UN House in Abuja.

According to Ribadu, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, the National Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, the Federal Government, through various initiatives, remains fully committed to providing the necessary support to the victims of terrorism, and helping them rebuild their lives.

“We will also continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with our national and international partners to provide resources, emotional care, and legal protection to ensure that their dignity is restored and their recovery is supported.

“We will strengthen our efforts to counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as we remain determined to prevent further tragedy and protect the peace and security of our country.

“We pledge to continue working together in bringing relief to them, and to take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he said.

He condemned the bombing of the UN House in 2011, describing it as a senseless act of violence that claimed the lives of 23 individuals and injured more than 60 others.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in a message delivered by Mr Mohamed Fall, the UN Resident Coordinator, said acts of terror had created waves of unimaginable grief.

“We pay tribute to all victims and survivors, including those who have chosen to share their stories about perseverance and forgiveness.

“It is a reminder that we must always seek the light of hope.

“Together, we can raise voices of all victims and survivors, help educate present and future generations, and build more peaceful and resilient societies for all,” he added.

Commenting, Fall commended the Federal Government for its fight against terror.

He promised to support Nigeria in dealing with terrorism by tackling some of the underlying causes through humanitarian work and sustainable development.

“I commend government for recently hosting the Africa meeting on counter-terrorism.

“I am hopeful that outcomes of those discussions will go a long way toward strengthening the fight against insurgency,” Fall said.

Dr Tony Ojukwu, Executive-Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, underscored the need for a law to protect victims of terror.

Ojukwu said the dream of the commission to realise this objective could be achieved with support from development partners and other relevant stakeholders “to attend to the hurt, grief, vulnerabilities, and protection needs of victims of terror.

“And restore them within limits of our resources using sustainable non-formal judicial processes and mechanisms,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was: “Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators”.

One of key features of the event was the official inauguration of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism. (NAN)