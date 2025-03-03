 FG reiterates commitment to peace in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving peace and security in the Niger Delta region through youth empowerment.

By Ibironke Ariyo

Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, said this at the One-Day Multi-Stakeholder Consultative Engagement on the Niger Delta in Abuja on Monday.

The event was organised by Search for Common Ground (SFCG), Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) and the Partnership Initiative for the Niger Delta (PIND), with support from the European Union.

Olawande, who was represented by Chief Obinna Nwaka, the Director-General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), said youth empowerment would play a central role in the region’s transformation.

He emphasised the importance of community-driven approaches to tackling persistent security issues and criminal activities in the region.

He said that the consultative meeting was part of ongoing efforts aimed at building a peaceful and secure future for the people of the Niger Delta.

The minister, who commended the organisers for bringing together diverse stakeholders, described the dialogue as a crucial step towards achieving sustainable peace in the region.

He highlighted the progress made in addressing some challenges and called on participants to collaborate on solutions in line with global peace-building practices.

“The objective of the event is to present findings from the `Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta’ project, as well as to explore strategies for promoting peace.

“This engagement provides an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge, ideas, and locally relevant strategies to combat violence and criminality in the Niger Delta.

“It is also crucial to involve youth and women’s groups, as they are both the most affected by the conflict and central to driving change in their communities.

“We believe that empowering youth and women is crucial to driving change in the region.

“Therefore, the Federal Government is committed to supporting community-driven initiatives that promote peace and security in the Niger Delta,” he said.

The minister also reiterated his ministry’s commitment to supporting resolutions that would emerge from the discussions.

He urged stakeholders to continue their collective efforts to ensure the successful implementation of strategies that would transform the region into a model of peace and prosperity.

He expressed the ministry’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration initiatives in areas of security, job creation, and education in the Niger Delta, assuring participants that the ministry would complement the President’s efforts.

These, he said, would be achieved through initiatives like the National Integrated Youth Agency (NIYA), the Youth Pi-CNG Initiative, and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

“The Federal Government is committed to creating opportunities for youth in the Niger Delta to thrive.

“We also believe that by empowering youth, we can build a more peaceful and prosperous future for the region.”

Olawande called on all stakeholders to collaborate with a shared purpose, ensuring that the outcomes of the engagement lead to meaningful, actionable solutions for the benefit of the Niger Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, brought together key stakeholders such as government officials, security agencies, Civil Society’s Groups, and representatives from youth and women’s organisations.(NAN)