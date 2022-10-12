FG reiterates commitment to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government on Tuesday, reiterated its commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, reiterated this at a media briefing to mark the 2022 World Food Day in Abuja.The theme of the 2022 World Food Day is “Leave no one behind, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better Life”.He said that the Government had put in a lot in employment generation, adding especially in agriculture.”

This Government has put in so much in employment generation, especially in agriculture.” We have youth, women and others through the managerial ministries and many others to make sure there is food and employment,” he said.Abubakar said that the main goal of the food day is to celebrate the promotion of food security around the world especially during difficult times.The minister said that that the President Munammadu led-administration is doing well and called on Nigerians to be part of it.He said that a day like the food day is a reminder to eat mindfully and consider that millions of people are unable to afford one meal for themselves.” It is important that we rededicate ourselves to this very important event and its purpose by drawing attention through global awareness.”

To also draw attention to bold action and innovation to enhance effectively the channels that make our food systems stronger and more equitable.” In the face of global crises and escalating threats therefore, global solutions are needed more than ever to safeguard life and transform our agri-food systems,” he said.The minister said that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO ), is actively working towards the achievement of food security and nutrition .He said that FAO is also supporting the necessary transformation of agri-food systems in collaboration with other UN agencies and partners at international and national levels.” As we mark the 2022 World Food Day, the world continues to grapple with multiple crises which include conflicts, displacement, economic shocks, escalating food prices, climate change and so on.” This has resulted in food scarcity and affected global food supply.” All must come together to bring about the transformation that the world needs,” he said.Earlier, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, said analysis carried out at the beginning of this year (2022) indicated that approximately 19.4m people faced food insecurity in 21 states and FCT.“As food insecurity worsens, so does the risk of malnutrition, it is estimated that about 2m children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.“Also, climate extremes such as the ongoing floods that have severely impacted lives the and livelihoods.“Fighting hunger and malnutrition is a daunting task.” I therefore appeal for concerted action from all stakeholders – Government, International and National Research systems.“Also, farmers, Civil society organisation, private sector and UN if we are to attain the SDGs one and two and the other SDGs in these remaining eight years,” he said.Mr William Mafwadal, OXFAM Programme Manager, called on the Federal Government to intervene in high prices of food.(NAN)

