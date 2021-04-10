The Federal government has reiterated its commitment to continue embarking on more infrastructure projects to further improve the nation’s economic growth and development.

Mr Yusuf-Jimoh Adekunle, Director, Federal Highway for the North Central, stated this on Saturday while inspecting ongoing roads construction at Idofian in lfelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Adekunle, in company of Federal Controller of Works, Kwara, while inspecting some ongoing Federal government owned projects, said 18 ongoing road projects across the state were aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure.

According to him, the Federal government is currently embarking on the construction and rehabilitation of roads in all parts of the country to further boost the nation’s economy

“If the infrastructure is okay people businesses will grow,” he said.

“This government has been concentrating on a lot of infrastructure, constructing roads, building rails to improve the nation’s economy,” he added

The Director sympathised with residents of idofian on the havoc caused by the non-completion of four kilometres portion of the ongoing construction of idofian-Egbe highway.

He promised that with the availability of fund the project would be completed before the end of 2022.

He said that other ongoing road projects in all parts of the state were receiving greater attention. (NAN)

