FG reiterates commitment to improve health of Nigerian children

By Franca ofili

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to take measures to improve the health of children in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said this it at a workshop organised by the Pediatrics Association of Nigerian (PAN), in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday in Abuja.

Ehanire said the workshop was on the dissemination of findings from the Human Centered workshop on “Improving the Demand, Delivery and Uptake of Routine Immunisation in Nigeria”.

“I am delighted to be part of this focus of interventions.

“I am looking forward to the outcome of the findings from this workshop on improving the demand, delivery, uptake of routine immunisation in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ehanire, who was represented by Dr Stella Nwosu, the Director and Head, Child Health Division in the ministry, said that the Federal Government had introduced the Rotavirus vaccine into the existing Routine Immunisation (RI).

According to him, the development is aimed at reducing the fatalities from diarrhoea caused by the virus.

He said that the rotavirus vaccine had the potential to avert more than 110,000 deaths in 10 years.

The minister said that any decision or recommendations that made at the workshop would go a long way in helping Nigeria to formulate policies at a national level.

Ms Katy Lander, the Global Child Health Programmes Specialist, American Academy of Pediatrics, said the workshop was on human centered design, project and work with PAN.

She said the association believed that there could be a lot of interesting and innovative ideas to improve vaccinations that could come out of the experiences.

Lander said it would also address the voices of people who were on the front line.

“We are so pleased to get to work with many doctors, nurses and other frontline vaccinators throughout Nigeria in three specific states.

“This has enabled us to get to hear their voices and learn from their experiences and their stories,’’ she said.

Lander said that the idea was on how to improve vaccination in the country.

“We are excited to share the results of all the work with you and to get to hear your input and your thoughts as you join in this conversation.

“To also get to see what the future might bring in terms of human centred design and our work with PAN.” (NAN)

