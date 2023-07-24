FG reiterates commitment to eradicate Child Labour

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating child labour in the country.

Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this at the end of a road-walk to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the 2023 World Child Labour Day is “Social Justice For All. End Child Labour”.

The event was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the National Steering Committee on the Elimination of Child Labour (NSCCL).

Daju said that the day was aimed at reinvigorated international action to achieve social justice with the elimination Child Labour as one of its key elements.

According to her, the federal government recognises the importance of addressing the issue of child labour and reiterates its commitment to eradicating the menace.

“Child Labour is a grave concern that affects millions of children worldwide, denying them of their fundamental rights to education, health, mental and moral development and a childhood free from all forms of exploitation.

“In Nigeria, it is estimated that over 43 per cent of Nigerian children aged between five and 11 years are involved in economic activities, including being engaged in the worst forms of child labour,”she said.

The Permanent Secretary, quoting the 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, said that 39 per cent of children involved in child labour work under hazardous conditions.

She said that this include quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict, and sometimes are victims of human trafficking.

Daju added that these figures reflect the degree of urgency required by the various actors working on child labour to proffer solutions to the reduction and possible elimination of child labour in Nigeria and globally

She said that the WDACL serves as a reminder that the fight against child labour requires sustained efforts and collective action of the whole society.

“The commitment of the federal government of Nigeria in contributing to the global fight against child labour and its worst forms, is evidenced in interventions, programmes, activities and partnerships.

“The adoption and ratification of ILO Conventions No.138 and No.182, enactment of the Child Rights Act to domesticate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, among others,”she said.

The permanent secretary further said the ministry intends to continue active collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement collective strategies that contribute to the eradication of child labour.

In a goodwill message, Mr Anthony Ojukwu SAN, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said that data had revealed the harsh reality of child labour in Nigeria.

Ojukwu, represented by Mrs Grace Pam, Director, Women and Children in the commission, said the exploitation of children deprives them of their fundamental rights, creating a cycle of poverty, illiteracy and vulnerability.

He said that the NHRC recognises that its duty extends beyond this day of commemoration.

“Our commitment lies in advocating for policies that safeguard the rights of children, working alongside governmental bodies and stakeholders to enforce legislation that effectively combats child labour and promotes education, protection and empowerment.

“The commission is a statutory body mandated to promote and protect human rights, our involvement is instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by child labour and championing the rights and well-being of children across the nation,”he said.

Speaking, Ms Vanessa Phala, ILO Country Director to Nigeria said that the organisation would continue to support policies, programmes of government to ensure that child labour is eradicated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

