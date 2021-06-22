FG reiterates commitment to enhance technical education

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on Monday reiterated the Federal Government’s committment to further enhance technical education in the country.

Nwajiuba made the asertion while monitoring the ongoing National Business and Technical Board (NABTEB) examination alongside Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, in Lagos.

He said the Federal Government would remain committed to the enhancement of technical education to boost manpower.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two schools visited were the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba and Government Technical College, Agidingbi.

” This is a specialised examination and as a country, we must enable our children to be technical in their engagement.

“You may learn everything but NABTEB examination affords students the opportunity to make use of what they have learnt.

“The government is financing a lot through the Universal Basic Education Commission and internally generated funds from the states who are complementing this effort.

“With over 25,000 secondary schools across the country, it is important that all of them engage, so that we can produce manpower and NABTEB examination ensures that,” Nwajiuba said.

The minister also commended the Lagos State Government for upgrading all the Government Technical Colleges (GTCs) in the state to boost technical education.

“We are impressed with the investment the Lagos State Government has made in upgrading all the GTCs in the state.

“We expect this same effort in other parts of the country to boost technical education,” he said.

Also speaking, Isuigo-Abanihe noted that NABTEB provides students with the opportunity to acquire both technical and general knowledge.

The registrar added that she was impressed with the conduct of the students and invigilators in the schools visited.

She said: “The difference between NABTEB and other examinations is that it affords students both technical and general knowledge.

“This knowledge is very comprehensive because they can become craftsmen or craftswomen in their chosen field.

“I have been to other states to monitor the ongoing examinations and I am impressed with what I have seen in Lagos.”

Mrs Abosede Adelaja, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, said the state would continue to provide qualitative education to students.

“I want to assure you that the state will always provide quality education to our students and be a pace setter in academics.

“We thank the minister and the Registrar of NABTEB for choosing Lagos as one of their monitoring centres in the ongoing NABTEB examination.

NAN reports that 83,503 candidates enrolled for the NABTEB examination nationwide, while 3,614 candidates enrolled in Lagos state. (NAN)

