FG reiterates commitment to cater for needs of all citizens, PWDs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has reiterated commitment to continue to cater for the needs of all citizens including Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) for national development.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said this on Monday in Abuja while commemorating this year’s International Day of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with the theme,”Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: the Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible World.”

Represented by the National Coordinator, National Social Investment Program, NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir, the Minister noted that this year’s commemoration. globally is centred on the overarching theme of innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, in line with the theme of the seventy seventh session of the UN General Assembly, featuring three interactive dialogues which includes; innovation for disability inclusive development in employment (SDG), innovation for disability inclusive development in reducing inequality (SDG10), and innovation for disability inclusive development; sport as an exampler case.

The Minister therefore assured that the FG is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians particularly persons with disabilities.

She said,”In committing to the realization of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the federal government remains committed towards doing her best to cater for the needs of all her citizens, Persons With Disabilities inclusive, for national development; where no one is left behind. In recent years, disability issues are now placed at the front burner of national development.

“It is pertinent to note that following Mr. President’s assent to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, a lot has changed regarding issues of disability in the country. These have helped in no small measure in promoting the participation of Persons With Disabilities in all aspects of life and their aspiring to leadership and decision making positions.

“It is worthy of note equally that a lot of states has equally followed suite to domesticate the Act into laws in their various states. Recently, Abia, Edo and Kano states passed their own laws. However, a lot still need to be done towards the effective implementation of the provisions of the Act, especially in the areas of accessibility, advocacy and sensitization among others.”

The Minister pointed out that in the years under review, government has made laudable achievements in relation to issues affecting persons with disabilities, which includes:” Review and formulation of policies and guidelines; Advocacy and sensitization to the public on the rights of PWDs; Management of the Nigeria Farmcraft Center for the Blind in Lagos, where 57 trainees graduated from in 2020/2021 session and currently, 47!of them are about rounding-off for 2021/2022 session; Management of the Braille Presses/Libraries Centers in each of the six geo-political zones; Marking of International Days; and Capacity building of Persons with Disabilities on Income Generating Activities, with grants of N100,000.00 each.

“Others include capacity building for 48 identified Local Producers of Assistive Devices for PWDs, with a grant of N200,000.00 each; Training of 33 Visually impaired on activities of independent living, skills training of 19 women and girls with disabilities and caregivers of children with disabilities on catering/event management and make-up/ cosmetology, with grants of N100,000.00 each as start-up.”

Farouq added that more specifically as it relates to this year’s theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry has achieved the following:”(a) through the National Commission. for Persons With Disabilities a lot of Persons with Disabilities have been employed as staffs.

“Following the directives of Mr. President, many Persons With Disabilities have been included in the new Unified National Social Register (UNSR) of vulnerable beneficiaries of the current National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

“Development, presentation and dissemination of the National Roadmap on Local Production of Standard Assistive

Devices for Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria 2021-2025.”

The Minister further said,”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development recognizes that we as government cannot achieve these alone, hence the collaboration with various stakeholders and partners. It is on this note that we appreciate all our stakeholders and partners, for their usual cooperation and support to the Ministry. We will continue to count on you for more reliable collaboration towards achieving our common goal.”

She assured that the Federal Government would to be disability sensitive in supporting and providing a conducive environment towards promoting the participation of Persons with Disabilities and their leadership for the realization of their potentials, to enable them live a fulfilled live and make meaningful contribution to societal growth and development.

“This will be in line with the implementation of the 2030 Development Agenda. It is only when people are empowered, involved and included that they can better be prepared to take advantage of opportunities; they become agents of change and ate more a available to embrace their civic responsibilities.

“I urge all of us to avail ourselves of the opportunities presented through the events of this year’s celebration and beyond to appreciate and celebrate our brothers and sisters living with disabilities. I wish you a happy celebration,” the Minister said.