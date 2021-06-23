FG reiterates commitment to attaining universal health coverage

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to attaining universal health coverage.

Osinbajo made the assertion at the inauguration of a Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF) at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos State.

Osinbajo was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to President on SDG, Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.

The Modular Healthcare Facility was put in place by Alpha Mead Healthcare Management Services, a subsidiary of the Alpha Mead Group.

The MHF is a customised, mobility-enhanced, prefabricated portacabin with detachable modules equipped with state-of-the-art clinical and diagnostic equipment that is designed to take quality healthcare services to the doorstep of all Nigerians.

Osinbajo said that 2030 agenda for sustainable development is demonstrated by the launch of the basic health care provision fund in 2019 to accelerate the attainment of universal health coverage.

” Nigeria is making unwavering effort through various ministries, departments and agencies of government to improve both geographical and financial aspect of quality healthcare services.

” This is through aggressive healthcare infrastructure development and function, horizontally and vertically.”

He said that Alpha Mead had harnessed its scientific and technological expertise by making available the provision of facilities in Nigeria and also had the potential to support government’s efforts.

According to him, this will go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s journey toward the realisation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Earlier, the Group Chairman of Alpha Mead Group, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu, said that the launch of the product was another confirmation that the company’s brand promise of “We Care” was not just a platitude.

According to Sunmonu, the organisation is a living commitment that expresses the company’s essence as an organisation.

“This has defined us over the years and it is evident in all the solutions that we bring to the market place.

“From our commitment to house over 1,000 middle- to- low-income Nigerians to our services that create safe, secure, and comfortable places for people to live, work and play.

” Also, to the delivery of efficient and quality healthcare services in Nigeria and across the continent of Africa.

“We are always seeking new and different ways to express care to all our stakeholders.

“The challenges of our healthcare sector are not unknown to us all.

“This is a clarion call to all stakeholders like you and Alpha Mead within the healthcare space to rise to the occasion,” he said.

NAN also reports that the MHF will help to aggressively drive the penetration of healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

This would be by reducing the construction timeline of a healthcare facility to less than 30 days, saving the time lost to design.

It will also help to address the issue of inadequate medical practitioners, particularly doctors in the rural areas or crisis zones.

This is because the MHF has also been designed to leverage technology to connect patients with medical doctors anywhere through its telemedicine facilities. (NAN)

