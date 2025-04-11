FG reiterates commitment to affordable housing delivery for civil servants

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to provide affordable homes for federal civil servants in the country.

The Executive Secretary, of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loan Board

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Executive Secretary, of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loan Board (FGSHLB) Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed gave the assurance while inspecting some government housing projects for civil servants in Gwahwalada, Kuje and Karshi in the FCT.

“Houses are now very costly. We are looking around to see the assets that are very affordable for the federal civil servants.

“Thank God, these houses are within the reach of the civil servants.

“Our housing project will meet the need of public servants. What public or civil servants want is a good quality and comfortable shelter. but you know how it is, it’s not easy living in Abuja.

“I am sad because, most of our civil servants commute from Nassarawa State and Suleje in Niger and other far areas.

“You know that transportation in Abuja is very expensive. Rent is also kyroketing at an alarming rate; the salary can no longer take care of all these challenges,” she said.

The FGSHLB boss said she was satisfied with the progress of work at the project site in Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karshi, adding that the buildings will be ready for commissioning in June.

She further explained that while two bedroom bungalow goes for 17 million naira, three bedrooms are going for 22 million naira and duplexes of three bedrooms are for 30 million naira.

She also appealed for more funding for the board to enable it do more for the public servants in the country

“We are looking at how we can do so many places, but because of challenges of funding, we cannot finish them all the same time.

“We are taking them bit by bit, by the time we finish with some, then we can go for others,” Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, the developer at the Kuje site, Mr Rotimi Fasan said the infrastructure in the estate had been completed.

“We have a road network, water system; we also have lots of green area for children to play in.

”We have also completed the construction of a central sewage system and others.

“By the grace of God, in the next few months, this place will be ready for commissioning with all the listed facilities,” Fasan said.

NAN reports that the FISH Programme, which was initiated by OHCSF in 2015, is designed to provide affordable housing for Federal Civil Servants through an integrated strategy involving group land allocation, inter-ministerial collaborations and provision of infrastructure and services. (NAN)