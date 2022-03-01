FG reinforces bilateral ties with Israel

By Sylvester Thompson

Nigeria has reinforced and solidified bilateral ties with Israel in Science, Technology and Innovation for socio-economic development, Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said.

Onu said this when he received Amb. Michael Freeman, Israel’s new Ambassador to Nigeria, in his office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, the Federal Government is eager to broaden the country’s economy with knowledge and innovation.

The minister noted that with Nigeria’s huge human capital, the country could add value to its abundant raw materials, thereby helping to create jobs for the teeming youths.

He commended the fruitful historical diplomatic ties between both countries, saying the relationship had yielded positive results.

He urged the new Israeli envoy to sustain the relationship, by building upon the successes of his predecessors.

Speaking earlier, Freeman said his country was willing to collaborate further with Nigeria on many socio-economic areas.

The ambassador said Nigeria was looking forward to a robust relationship with Israel, especially in challenging areas that could be solved using Science, Technology and Innovation. (NAN)

