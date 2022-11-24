FG refund: Senate gives Kebbi second chance…has 2 weeks to appear to defend claims…approves N21 bn for Yobe, Taraba

By Haruna Salami

Two senators from Kebbi State Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) and Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North) have

debunked insinuations that they were against the request of their state government for refund of N7

billion for road project it executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

While clarifying issues that arose at the senate during a debate on the report by senate Committee on

Foreign and Local Debts on Promissory note programme and refund to Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi States

Governments for project executed on behalf of the Federal Government, they said they would be happy

for Kebbi to get the refund if due process is followed.

The Senate had resolved to step down the request of the Kebbi State Government as it failed to appear

before the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts to defend its claims in respect of the projects

executed on behalf of the Federal Government for which it was seeking refund

The Senate again gave the Kebi government two weeks to come and defend their claims on the project

executed on behalf of the Federal Government

The upper legislative chamber however approve the Promissory Note Programme and Bond Issuance to

settle outstanding claims and liabilities of Taraba to the tune of ¥18,663,843,119.39 and Yobe State

N2,470,525,729.54 totalling 21,134,368,848.93 for the two states.

The report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had triggered the heated debate on why Kebbi

was left out.

Senator Ordia Clifford (Edo Central), Chairman of the Committee presented the report at Senate plenary

Wednesday which alleged that two senators from Kebbi state were opposed to refund to the state

government

Senators Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) and Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) jointly addressing journalists

at the National Assembly said they were “not opposed to Kebbi State Government (KBSG) getting the

refund”, adding of them is member of the committee.

The former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi said “we are here to clarify a report of Senate Committee

on Local and Foreign Loan that Aliero and objected to the refund to KBSG.

That is far from the truth.

“KBSG did not come to defend their claim with relevant documents. That was why Kebbi’s was

postponed.

“The Senate has directed that KBSG officials be re-invited to come and defend their claim in the next

two weeks. We have no objection to KBSG getting the funds to repair the road”.

On his part, Adamu Aliero, former governor of the state said he constructed the road in 2005 and will be

happy if KBSG had come to defend their claim and get the refund of N7 billion, which he described as

“big money”.

“Certainly if this money is refunded it will enhance the financial standing of the State.

We will do

whatever is humanly possible to ensure that we get the money but due process must be followed, that

is all my concern.

The Senate President Ahmed Lawan in his remarks urge the Kebi State Government through the

senators to come and defend the request because the senate cannot just approve it without going

through the defense process.

“I want to take this opportunity to request from all of us whether a state or federal we are serving the

people.

So it is necessary that the State governments should engage the senators because they

represent the state here

Lawan also urged the representatives of the State Government to meet the three senators when they

come to be well guide by them so that Kebbi doesn’t lose this money.

“The committee will review the outstanding request by the Kebbi State Government as soon as it is able

to defend its claims before the committee

