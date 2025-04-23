FG reforms to drive long-term economic resilience – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has stated that the Federal Government’s economic reforms will foster long-term resilience aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

By Nana Musa

Edun said this during the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank 2025 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

He also emphasised that the reforms would ensure equitable and sustainable development.

“Following the significant progress made in stabilising Nigeria’s economy over the past year, the government is now targeting rapid, inclusive growth with a clear focus on job creation,” Edun said.

He highlighted the importance of using the global platform to advocate for Nigeria’s renewed economic agenda, which focused on fiscal consolidation, expanding social protection, and unlocking private sector investment across key sectors.

Edun noted that the Spring Meetings provided a timely opportunity for strategic discussions and partnerships, which would help unlock the country’s growth potential.

He said the dialogues were expected to yield significant outcomes, shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory and guiding future policy directions.(NAN)